Re-Election Underway in Karimganj Amid Party Clashes
Polling resumed in Karimganj (North), Assam, following election-day clashes between BJP and Congress supporters. Re-election takes place at Babyland High English School with 599 voters. Voter turnout for the constituency previously recorded was 86.15%. A triangular contest unfolds among BJP, Congress, and AIUDF candidates.
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Polling is being conducted on Saturday at a booth in the Karimganj (North) assembly constituency in Assam's Sribhumi district. The re-election follows clashes between BJP and Congress supporters, officials reported.
The voting at booth number 239 in Babyland High English School commenced at 7 am, continuing until 5 pm. Officials assure that measures for free and fair elections are in place as voter turnout is expected to increase throughout the day.
The re-election was necessitated due to disruptions reported on the original polling day, April 9. Three primary candidates are contesting: BJP's Subrata Bhattacharjee, Congress' Jakaria Ahmed, and AIUDF's Choudhury Hibbur Rasul Usama Mabrur, in a constituency with an 86.15% turnout recorded on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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