Re-Election Underway in Karimganj Amid Party Clashes

Polling is being conducted on Saturday at a booth in the Karimganj (North) assembly constituency in Assam's Sribhumi district. The re-election follows clashes between BJP and Congress supporters, officials reported.

The voting at booth number 239 in Babyland High English School commenced at 7 am, continuing until 5 pm. Officials assure that measures for free and fair elections are in place as voter turnout is expected to increase throughout the day.

The re-election was necessitated due to disruptions reported on the original polling day, April 9. Three primary candidates are contesting: BJP's Subrata Bhattacharjee, Congress' Jakaria Ahmed, and AIUDF's Choudhury Hibbur Rasul Usama Mabrur, in a constituency with an 86.15% turnout recorded on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)