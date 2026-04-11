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Re-Election Underway in Karimganj Amid Party Clashes

Polling resumed in Karimganj (North), Assam, following election-day clashes between BJP and Congress supporters. Re-election takes place at Babyland High English School with 599 voters. Voter turnout for the constituency previously recorded was 86.15%. A triangular contest unfolds among BJP, Congress, and AIUDF candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:10 IST
Re-Election Underway in Karimganj Amid Party Clashes
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Polling is being conducted on Saturday at a booth in the Karimganj (North) assembly constituency in Assam's Sribhumi district. The re-election follows clashes between BJP and Congress supporters, officials reported.

The voting at booth number 239 in Babyland High English School commenced at 7 am, continuing until 5 pm. Officials assure that measures for free and fair elections are in place as voter turnout is expected to increase throughout the day.

The re-election was necessitated due to disruptions reported on the original polling day, April 9. Three primary candidates are contesting: BJP's Subrata Bhattacharjee, Congress' Jakaria Ahmed, and AIUDF's Choudhury Hibbur Rasul Usama Mabrur, in a constituency with an 86.15% turnout recorded on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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