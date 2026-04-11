Amit Shah Promises to End 'Syndicate Raj' in West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that BJP would dismantle the 'syndicate raj' of the TMC if voted to power in West Bengal, assuring justice for women and better prices for farmers. He also emphasized expelling infiltrators posing a threat to India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Onda | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In a passionate address at a BJP rally in Bankura district's Onda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged that the BJP would eradicate the TMC's 'syndicate raj' should it assume power in West Bengal.
Highlighting key promises, Shah assured potato farmers of national distribution of their produce to secure competitive pricing. He firmly stated that justice would be served for women affected by atrocities during Mamata Banerjee's administration.
Underlining a tough stance on national security, Shah emphasized that infiltrators jeopardizing India would be expelled, reaffirming India's sovereignty and commitment to its citizens.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- West Bengal
- BJP
- TMC
- Syndicate Raj
- Women Justice
- Potato Farmers
- Infiltrators
- Bankura
- Onda
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