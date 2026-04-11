Policies of TMC's 'cruel' govt have destroyed future of potato farmers in Bengal: Modi at Katwa poll rally.
PTI | Katwa | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Policies of TMC's 'cruel' govt have destroyed future of potato farmers in Bengal: Modi at Katwa poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- TMC
- Katwa
- potato farmers
- Bengal
- agriculture
- economy
- speech
- election
- rally
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