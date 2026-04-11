Amit Shah Pledges to End 'Syndicate Raj' in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah committed to eradicating the 'syndicate raj' if the BJP secures victory in the upcoming West Bengal elections, a move aimed at transforming the state's political climate.

At a rally in Bankura's Onda, Shah also emphasized bringing justice to women who suffered under TMC rule and assured farmers of fair prices for their potatoes by facilitating nationwide distribution. He cited the state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, for her alleged negligence in women's safety.

Additionally, Shah addressed broader security concerns, vowing to expel infiltrators and purge political violence, stressing that adequate Election Commission measures are in place to ensure fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)