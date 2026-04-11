We will end 'syndicate raj' of TMC govt after winning Bengal assembly elections: Amit Shah at Onda poll rally.
PTI | Onda | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:18 IST
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We will end 'syndicate raj' of TMC govt after winning Bengal assembly elections: Amit Shah at Onda poll rally.
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