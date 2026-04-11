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Amit Shah Vows to End TMC's 'Syndicate Raj' in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised to end the TMC's 'syndicate raj' in West Bengal if BJP is elected, emphasizing women's safety and justice. He criticized Mamata Banerjee for allegedly using victim tactics and assured removal of infiltrators from the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatna | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:40 IST
Amit Shah Vows to End TMC's 'Syndicate Raj' in Bengal
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to dismantle the 'syndicate raj' if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal. Addressing a rally in Bankura, Shah targeted Mamata Banerjee, claiming she often plays the victim to garner sympathy from voters.

Drawing a parallel to Satyajit Ray's 'Hirak Rajar Deshe,' Shah criticized the TMC government for allegedly allowing goons and infiltrators to dominate the state. He promised to bolster women's safety in Bengal, contrasting the situation with BJP-ruled Assam.

Shah assured potato farmers of better prices and indicated a crackdown on political violators. Elections to the 294-member assembly will span two phases, with results set for May 4. Amit Shah emphasized the need for fair elections, promising security and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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