Amit Shah Vows to End TMC's 'Syndicate Raj' in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to dismantle the 'syndicate raj' if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal. Addressing a rally in Bankura, Shah targeted Mamata Banerjee, claiming she often plays the victim to garner sympathy from voters.

Drawing a parallel to Satyajit Ray's 'Hirak Rajar Deshe,' Shah criticized the TMC government for allegedly allowing goons and infiltrators to dominate the state. He promised to bolster women's safety in Bengal, contrasting the situation with BJP-ruled Assam.

Shah assured potato farmers of better prices and indicated a crackdown on political violators. Elections to the 294-member assembly will span two phases, with results set for May 4. Amit Shah emphasized the need for fair elections, promising security and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)