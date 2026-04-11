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Czech PM Andrej Babis Endorses Viktor Orban Ahead of Hungarian Election

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis endorsed Hungarian leader Viktor Orban before Hungary's election, labeling him the best choice for stability. Babis, a former liberal pro-EU politician, has aligned closely with Orban, supporting his vision of a stronger Europe with sovereign nations. Opponents argue Babis's policies could undermine democratic standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:58 IST
Czech PM Andrej Babis Endorses Viktor Orban Ahead of Hungarian Election
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis expressed his support for Hungarian leader Viktor Orban on the eve of Hungary's parliamentary election. Babis praised Orban as the optimal choice for maintaining stability and serving Hungarian interests during these uncertain times.

Formerly a pro-EU liberal, Babis has shifted his political stance and now aligns with Orban in their shared European Parliament faction. This realignment has influenced Czech foreign policy, including reduced aid to Ukraine and a refusal to partake in the EU's financial assistance to Kiev.

Back home, Babis's government is pursuing reformations reminiscent of measures taken in Hungary and Slovakia, sparking concerns of potential democratic regress. Critics argue these moves could impair established democratic frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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