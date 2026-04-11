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Eknath Shinde Lauds Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Acquittal

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde congratulated Lt Col Prasad Purohit on his promotion to Brigadier, highlighting it as a comfort after his acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Shinde described Purohit as a patriot, victimized by false accusations during the Congress era, and praised the justice he received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:22 IST
Eknath Shinde Lauds Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Acquittal
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended heartfelt congratulations to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit on his elevation to the rank of Brigadier. Highlighting a personal trial, Shinde recalled Purohit's acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, marking the promotion as a form of solace for the years of distress Purohit faced.

In a statement, Shinde criticized the alleged politicization during the Congress era, where he claims Purohit was falsely implicated through manipulated evidence. Recognizing Purohit as a patriot, Shinde underscored the exoneration from the Malegaon charges due to insufficient evidence, as adjudicated by the court.

Purohit's promotion is interlinked with the Armed Forces Tribunal's decision to postpone his retirement. The tribunal ruled in favor of maintaining his service status pending a ruling on his statutory complaint, allowing time for the resolution of his plea concerning career advancement and associated benefits following his acquittal by the Mumbai NIA court.

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