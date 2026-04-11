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Sukhbir Badal Vows Revamp of Talwandi Sabo as Education Hub

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal pledges to transform Talwandi Sabo into an educational hub akin to Sri Amritsar Sahib, criticizing the current and previous governments for neglect. Promising reforms, he highlights economic incentives for youth and welfare enhancements, as part of the 'Punjab Bachao' campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Talwandisabo | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:09 IST
Sukhbir Badal Vows Revamp of Talwandi Sabo as Education Hub
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Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of Shiromani Akali Dal, announced plans to transform Talwandi Sabo into a thriving educational center. He aimed to emulate the significance of Sri Amritsar Sahib, calling it 'Guru ki Kashi'. This announcement was made during a rally for the 'Punjab Bachao' campaign.

Badal criticized both the previous Congress and the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments, accusing them of neglecting the constituency and eroding public confidence. He also highlighted alleged misuse of power by some AAP ministers, promising action against such issues under a future SAD government.

Among the pledges, Badal proposed reserving government jobs for Punjabis, providing youth interest-free loans, establishing a World Skill University, and enhancing welfare schemes. The campaign's positive reception was noted as it concluded its first phase with 40 rallies, despite claims of opposition trying to weaken the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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