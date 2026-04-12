West Bengal Elections 2023: Over 3.6 Crore Voters Set to Decide
More than 3.6 crore eligible voters across West Bengal's 16 districts will participate in the first phase of the assembly elections on April 23. The Election Commission has ensured maximum accuracy in electoral rolls through revision and verification, with voting taking place across 152 seats in this phase.
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In a significant moment for West Bengal, over 3.6 crore electors are gearing up to vote in the first phase of assembly elections on April 23, according to Election Commission data released Saturday.
The electoral process will cover 152 constituencies in the first phase, with the commission undertaking extensive revisions and verifications to ensure accuracy. The commission has highlighted its commitment to allowing eligible voters to engage easily in their democratic right.
The districts with the highest number of voters are Murshidabad, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur. Meanwhile, Kalimpong has the least number of electors. Results for these crucial elections will be unveiled on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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