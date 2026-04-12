Battle for Bengal: Manifestos Unveil Warring Paths

The political landscape in West Bengal is heating up as major players, including the TMC, BJP, Left Front, and Congress, unveil their manifestos ahead of the upcoming state elections. Each party is vying to capture distinct voter blocs, each with its own unique promises and strategies aimed at wooing women, youth, and welfare recipients.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the TMC remains steadfast in her allegiance to a coalition of women, minorities, and SC-ST communities that have proved essential since 2011. In contrast, the BJP aims to disrupt this alliance with assertions of financial aid and an emphasis on Bengali pride and nationalism.

Meanwhile, the Left and Congress seek to reclaim political relevance through proposals addressing jobs, industry, and anti-incumbency challenges. As election day nears, these manifestos reveal not only policy ideas but also the strategic positioning of each party in the intense battle for Bengal.