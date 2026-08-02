Cricket-Fleming a 'big reason' for Root's return as England captain

England captain Joe Root cited Stephen Fleming's appointment as a key factor in his decision to return as captain, citing Fleming's experience and shared vision for the team's future.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 10:02 IST
Cricket-Fleming a 'big reason' for Root's return as England captain
Joe Root
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Joe Root said Stephen Fleming's appointment as England's test coach ​was a "big reason" he agreed to return ​as captain of the squad. Root ‌replaced ​Ben Stokes after the all-rounder retired following the home series against New Zealand. Fleming succeeds compatriot Brendon McCullum, whose four-year test tenure ended last ‌month, though he remains England's white-ball coach. "If I'm being brutally honest, it was a big reason why I wanted to do it," Root told the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"I'm very excited by the way he ‌sees the game, where he sees us sit as a team, and the work that we have ‌to do to get to where we want to get to. All of that got me very excited about taking this role on." "He's obviously got a wealth of experience and done some amazing things within the game as a player and ⁠as a ​coach, and I'm very much ⁠looking forward to the next little while, and us trying to build something pretty special together." Former New Zealand captain ⁠Fleming coached Chennai Super Kings for 17 years in the Indian Premier League before leaving last month. Root led England ​as their full-time test captain between 2017 and 2022 before he was replaced by Stokes. Stokes ⁠and McCullum championed a take-no-prisoners approach, which endeared them to the fans and Root hinted he and Fleming would like to ⁠retain ​that attacking mindset. "The last four years have been the most fun I've had in professional cricket...," said the 35-year-old. "Clearly, the last little while is probably what's fresh in everyone's mind, but you're looking ⁠at a four-year period where we did a lot of amazing things. "I've taken a lot from that, and ⁠I feel it will ⁠be a big part of how I want to approach things moving forward as a leader of this team." England host Pakistan for a three-test series ‌beginning in Leeds ‌on August 19.

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