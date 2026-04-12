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Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Rs 1,000-Crore Plot to Dethrone TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims BJP has conspired with a Rs 1,000-crore plot to remove TMC from power, referencing a viral video involving Humayun Kabir. Banerjee also accuses BJP of voter manipulation and election interference, urging voters to be vigilant against such tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:29 IST
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Rs 1,000-Crore Plot to Dethrone TMC
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's political landscape has been rocked by new allegations from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at a rally, Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating a Rs 1,000-crore scheme to unseat her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), referencing a controversial viral video.

The video features Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir, who allegedly suggested collusion with BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, to undermine the TMC by splitting minority votes. Banerjee has further accused central forces of misconduct during poll preparations and criticized the BJP for alleged voter bribery.

In her address, Banerjee warned voters of potential polling manipulations by the BJP and urged vigilance in monitoring voting processes. Emphasizing her concern over the electoral fraud, she labeled the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls as a monumental scam, predicting the downfall of the BJP government at the Centre by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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