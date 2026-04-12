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PMK's 'Dharma Yuddham': Ramadoss' Fiery Speech Before Collapse

Dr. S Ramadoss, PMK founder, fainted post-election speech in Salem due to exhaustion. Urging support for candidate Arul, he criticized defectors, emphasized party legacy, and introduced the gas cylinder symbol. Despite collapsing, he highlighted the incumbent MLA's legislative prowess and termed elections a 'dharma yuddham'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:17 IST
PMK's 'Dharma Yuddham': Ramadoss' Fiery Speech Before Collapse
Ramadoss
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. S Ramadoss, the founder of PMK, collapsed on Sunday evening following an impassioned election rally speech in Salem West. The 86-year-old leader was swiftly taken to a private hospital.

Amid oppressive summer heat, Ramadoss urged supporters to back Arul, labeling the process as crucial for party honor. He denounced defectors as prioritizing personal gain over the party's decades-long struggle, stressing that despite the absence of the traditional mango symbol, his visage remained central.

Encouraging the adoption of the new gas cylinder symbol, Ramadoss praised the sitting MLA's assembly contributions on public welfare, framing the election as a 'dharma yuddham' to safeguard PMK's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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