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Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Purge in West Bengal

Prominent figures warn of far-reaching impacts from large-scale voter name deletions in West Bengal's electoral rolls. Concerns include potential dilution of democratic rights and identity linked issues. With upcoming Supreme Court hearings, questions arise about constitutional implications and potential targeted disenfranchisement amidst anomalies in the revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:56 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Purge in West Bengal
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Concerns are mounting in West Bengal over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as nearly 91 lakh voters have been removed. Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan warns that such actions could lead to the dilution of other democratic rights.

At a press conference, political activist Yogendra Yadav highlighted the potential wider ramifications, suggesting the SIR could lead to increased scrutiny in other identification systems, potentially impacting documents like Aadhaar.

Economist Parakala Prabhakar shared long-term concerns, indicating that such actions could reshape the nature of citizenship, potentially dividing India into those with and without voting rights. The matter is set for discussion in Supreme Court hearings, which may critically impact the constitutional landscape.

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