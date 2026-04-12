Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Purge in West Bengal

Concerns are mounting in West Bengal over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as nearly 91 lakh voters have been removed. Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan warns that such actions could lead to the dilution of other democratic rights.

At a press conference, political activist Yogendra Yadav highlighted the potential wider ramifications, suggesting the SIR could lead to increased scrutiny in other identification systems, potentially impacting documents like Aadhaar.

Economist Parakala Prabhakar shared long-term concerns, indicating that such actions could reshape the nature of citizenship, potentially dividing India into those with and without voting rights. The matter is set for discussion in Supreme Court hearings, which may critically impact the constitutional landscape.