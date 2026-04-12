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Mansukh Vasava Advocates for New Leadership in Bharuch Seat

Mansukh Vasava, a longstanding BJP MP from Gujarat's Bharuch, suggests that the party should consider other candidates for his seat, indicating he may not contest future elections. Vasava, with a history in tribal affairs, emphasizes the need for youth and dynamic leadership in BJP's future strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:03 IST
Mansukh Vasava Advocates for New Leadership in Bharuch Seat
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  • India

In a significant political development, Mansukh Vasava, a veteran BJP parliamentarian from Gujarat, has hinted at withdrawing from future election battles for the well-known Bharuch constituency.

Vasava, who has served as an MP since 1998 and was Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, asserted that it's time for the Bharatiya Janata Party to pave the way for fresh faces to lead.

Highlighting the BJP's disciplined nature and emphasis on youth leadership, he encouraged the party to choose a new candidate, while also sharing concerns about party rules impacting local body election candidacies.

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