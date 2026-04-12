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Historic Voter Turnout Redefines Hungary's Political Landscape

Hungary witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout in its recent elections, attributed to the ruling party's massive mobilization efforts. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, expressed confidence in the election's democratic nature and anticipated a majority for Fidesz in the new parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:55 IST
Historic Voter Turnout Redefines Hungary's Political Landscape
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's latest elections saw a record-breaking voter turnout, a development that underscores the impact of the ruling party's extensive mobilization campaign.

At a briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, hailed the democratic process and expressed optimism about the majority of Fidesz in the next parliament.

Gulyas emphasized the legitimacy of the electoral process and its implication for Hungary's democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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