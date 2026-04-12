Historic Voter Turnout Redefines Hungary's Political Landscape

Hungary's latest elections saw a record-breaking voter turnout, a development that underscores the impact of the ruling party's extensive mobilization campaign.

At a briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, hailed the democratic process and expressed optimism about the majority of Fidesz in the next parliament.

Gulyas emphasized the legitimacy of the electoral process and its implication for Hungary's democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)