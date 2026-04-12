Peru's High-Stakes Election: A Struggle for Stability Amid Political Chaos

Peruvians took to the polls on Sunday to vote for a new president and members of Congress, amid years of political instability and eroded trust in institutions. The election features over 30 presidential candidates, and analysts predict a likely runoff due to no candidate polling near the required 50% majority.

Polling began at 7 a.m. local time, with some voters experiencing delays at stations, raising concerns about the election process. The campaign landscape is marked by a wide ideological spectrum, with candidates ranging from seasoned politicians to political outsiders, reflecting widespread distrust in the current government.

The political climate is compounded by rising crime, illegal mining, and geopolitical tensions, as Peru's trade relations with China deepen. Voters and candidates grapple with solutions to these challenges, while the potential for a fractured Congress looms over the legislative process, threatening further instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)