Bail Granted: A Dramatic Turn in Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury's Arrest
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, former parliamentary speaker of Bangladesh, has been released from Kashimpur Central Jail following a court's decision. Arrested on charges linked to a 2024 student-led protest, she was granted bail due to health issues and lack of specific allegations. Her detention marks a political shift under new governance.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, who made history as Bangladesh's first female parliamentary speaker, walked free from Kashimpur Central Jail on Sunday. Her release followed a Dhaka court's decision to grant bail, just days after she was detained on charges of attempted murder linked to a significant 2024 student-led protest.
The arrest highlighted political tensions in Bangladesh, as Chaudhury is a prominent figure from Sheikh Hasina's former regime, now facing trial and consequences under the new BNP government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Her detention came amidst a sweeping crackdown on Awami League members, following Hasina's recent exile.
Chaudhury's legal team successfully argued for her release, citing her severe health issues, including a history of heart disease and a lack of concrete accusations against her. The developments continue to evolve as Bengali politics undergo significant restructuring and accountability measures under the newly installed leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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