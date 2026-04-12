Bail Granted: A Dramatic Turn in Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury's Arrest

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, who made history as Bangladesh's first female parliamentary speaker, walked free from Kashimpur Central Jail on Sunday. Her release followed a Dhaka court's decision to grant bail, just days after she was detained on charges of attempted murder linked to a significant 2024 student-led protest.

The arrest highlighted political tensions in Bangladesh, as Chaudhury is a prominent figure from Sheikh Hasina's former regime, now facing trial and consequences under the new BNP government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Her detention came amidst a sweeping crackdown on Awami League members, following Hasina's recent exile.

Chaudhury's legal team successfully argued for her release, citing her severe health issues, including a history of heart disease and a lack of concrete accusations against her. The developments continue to evolve as Bengali politics undergo significant restructuring and accountability measures under the newly installed leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)