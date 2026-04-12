Gujarat United: BJP's Stronghold Against Detractors

The BJP's campaign for the upcoming local body elections in Gujarat is in full swing, marked by strong remarks from Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. On Sunday, he lashed out at those who 'hate' Gujarat and consider its people 'fools,' vowing that they will face a decisive defeat.

Sanghavi's comments were a retort to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who recently described Gujaratis as 'illiterate' and 'fooled' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including state president Jagdish Vishwakarma and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, are rallying the party and public as a united front, aiming to carve a new history in future elections.

With significant elections slated for April, encompassing district panchayats, taluka panchayats, municipalities, and civic corporations, the BJP is mobilizing its base to ensure a sweeping victory. The launch in Vadodara included meeting 76 party candidates and pledging loyalty to the cause, underscoring ambitions for continued political dominance in Gujarat.