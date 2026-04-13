Hungarian Power Shift: Orbán's Era Ends After 16 Years
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has admitted defeat in the national elections, marking an end to his 16-year leadership. Despite his significant role in the far-right movement with allies like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, opposition leader Peter Magyar's party won the majority, signaling a shift in Hungary's political landscape.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's political landscape witnessed a dramatic shift as Prime Minister Viktor Orbán conceded defeat in the national elections on Sunday. The result marks the end of Orbán's 16-year reign, marked by his affiliations with far-right leaders like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Opposition leader Peter Magyar emerged victorious, securing a dominant position in the election. This victory marks a significant change for Hungary, as Orbán's Fidesz party transitions to the opposition, pledging to serve the nation from a different role.
As initial official results poured in, Orbán congratulated the winning party, acknowledging the 'painful' outcome. The election outcome reshapes the political dynamics in Hungary, providing a new direction under Magyar's leadership.