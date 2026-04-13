Hungarian Power Shift: Orbán's Era Ends After 16 Years

Hungary's political landscape witnessed a dramatic shift as Prime Minister Viktor Orbán conceded defeat in the national elections on Sunday. The result marks the end of Orbán's 16-year reign, marked by his affiliations with far-right leaders like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Opposition leader Peter Magyar emerged victorious, securing a dominant position in the election. This victory marks a significant change for Hungary, as Orbán's Fidesz party transitions to the opposition, pledging to serve the nation from a different role.

As initial official results poured in, Orbán congratulated the winning party, acknowledging the 'painful' outcome. The election outcome reshapes the political dynamics in Hungary, providing a new direction under Magyar's leadership.