JDU and BJP Engage MPs for Crucial Women's Reservation Amendments

In a significant political maneuver, the Janata Dal United (JDU) issued a three-line whip to its Members of Parliament (MPs), making their attendance mandatory for the upcoming special session of Parliament set from April 16 to 18. This move comes as the JDU, aligning with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), prepares for crucial legislative discussions.

The session is scheduled to address key amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam aimed at securing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Reflecting a similar stance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also directed its MPs to ensure their presence during this period.

The urgency surrounding this session is linked to proposed alterations in the Women's Reservation Bill, originally tied to future Census outcomes. Facing delays, the government now aims to utilize 2011 Census data to potentially raise Lok Sabha seats to 816, with one-third designated for women, transforming the electoral landscape through these constitutional changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)