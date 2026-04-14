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Paving the Way for Gender Equality: Expanding Lok Sabha Seats

The Lok Sabha seats will increase to a maximum of 850 to implement the women's reservation law by 2029, following a delimitation exercise. The draft Constitution amendment bill allocates 33% reservation for women, with a focus on proportional representation. Opposition raises concerns over the delimitation principle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:43 IST
Paving the Way for Gender Equality: Expanding Lok Sabha Seats
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  • India

The Indian government plans to increase Lok Sabha seats to a maximum of 850 to implement the women's reservation law by the 2029 elections. This move follows a delimitation exercise based on the most recent census data, aiming to reserve 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The draft Constitution amendment bill, expected to be passed in an upcoming special sitting of Parliament, proposes amending Article 81 of the Constitution. It suggests that the House of the People should consist of not more than 815 members elected on a territorial basis and 35 members representing Union territories.

Amid opposition from key non-BJP leaders in southern India, concerns have emerged regarding the delimitation principles. The government is urged to conduct back-channel discussions to secure the Constitution amendment passage. The expansion aims for a representative structure based on proportional representation, with the southern states potentially advantaged due to population control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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