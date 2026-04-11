Lok Sabha's Historic Push for 33% Women's Reservation

On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla implored Members of Parliament (MPs) to maintain the decorum of the House by refraining from using placards, slogans, and incendiary language. This appeal was made in anticipation of a special three-day Parliament session intended to pass pivotal amendments ensuring 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, with a target implementation date set for 2029. The session plans to deliberate on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, aimed at expanding women's representation.

Speaking from Panjim, Birla stressed that the sanctity of the Parliament is compromised by disruptive protests and unrestrained rhetoric. 'I have addressed all (Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha) Members about this matter, both within and outside the House. The language used should align with parliamentary customs, and banners should remain outside the House. We've communicated these norms through official bulletins and emphasized them during discussions with political parties and within the Business Advisory Committee,' he stated.

Birla further explained that while everyone has the right to express their view, the government is tasked with proposing the legislative agenda, which has been scheduled for September 16-18. Discussions involving representatives from all political parties within the Business Advisory Committee will follow. Amidst the debate, Speaker Birla highlighted the significant contributions of women across sectors and urged for their increased involvement in governance and policymaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)