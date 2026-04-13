Tense Election: Peru Struggles with Uncertainty as Runoff Looms

Polling station delays cast a shadow over Peru's general election on Sunday, as voters, disillusioned by years of political turmoil, struggled to navigate a chaotic electoral landscape featuring more than 30 presidential candidates.

Former congresswoman Keiko Fujimori, with 17.17% of the votes, holds a slight edge ahead of right-wing former Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga, who trails closely with 16.97%, based on the 37% of votes counted so far. With no candidate securing the necessary 50% for an outright victory, the likelihood of a June 7 runoff adds to the nation's growing uncertainty.

Peru, the world's third-largest copper producer, grapples with rising crime and intensified U.S.-China competition as public confidence in institutions falters further. Social and infrastructural upheavals continue to unfold, as leading candidates navigate a polarized electorate and complex international ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)