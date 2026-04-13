Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Voters to Choose Progress Over Regression
Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigns against the AIADMK-led NDA, urging voters to support the DMK for continued progress. He criticizes AIADMK's attempts to halt initiatives and promises new schemes under DMK governance. Elections in Tamil Nadu will occur on April 23, targeting 234 Assembly seats.
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- India
In a fervent campaign speech, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin called on voters to reject the AIADMK-led NDA, warning it could make the state 'retrogressive'. He encouraged voters to select the DMK combine, promising sustained growth and new initiatives.
Udhayanidhi accused the AIADMK of conspiring to halt the monthly entitlement scheme for women heads of families, thereby urging the electorate to reject them. He announced plans for an Rs 8,000 coupon scheme for homemakers once the DMK took office, emphasizing the importance of securing all assembly constituencies in the upcoming polls.
The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted achievements under Chief Minister M K Stalin, including pro-people initiatives and plans to double the Rs 1,000 monthly grant for women. The state election for 234 Assembly seats is scheduled for April 23, and Udhayanidhi called for a decisive victory against the 'fascist' BJP and its ally, the AIADMK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- development
- women
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