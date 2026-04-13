Left Menu

Political Motives Behind Women's Quota Bill Spark Debate

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserts the party's support for the women's quota in Lok Sabha but criticizes the government's political motives. The upcoming special Parliament session will address the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and related bills, marking a pivotal step towards women's reservation despite underlying political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:38 IST
Political Motives Behind Women's Quota Bill Spark Debate
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive stance, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the party's support for the women's quota in the Lok Sabha while critiquing the government for allegedly prioritizing political gains. During a media interaction, Kharge emphasized that the government's push for the Nari Shakti bill is mired in political motivations.

Kharge acknowledged receipt of a letter from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the bill and announced an all-party meeting scheduled for April 15 to strategize the party's response. He accused the ruling party of taking credit for the bill, despite Congress having initially tabled a similar proposal.

The Indian Parliament will convene for a special session beginning April 16 to deliberate over the Amendment Bill related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a Delimitation Bill that aims at implementing a one-third reservation for women legislators. Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the bill as a historic milestone dedicated to empowering 'Nari Shakti,' describing it as vital to India's 21st-century trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Rallies for Change: BJP's Bold Promises for West Bengal

Amit Shah Rallies for Change: BJP's Bold Promises for West Bengal

 India
2
Dramatic Arrest: Police Team Attacked by Local Strongman and His Household

Dramatic Arrest: Police Team Attacked by Local Strongman and His Household

 India
3
Debating Dual Teams: Hockey India's Dilemma for Asian Games and World Cup

Debating Dual Teams: Hockey India's Dilemma for Asian Games and World Cup

 India
4
ASEAN Ministers Push for U.S.-Iran Negotiations and Regional Stability

ASEAN Ministers Push for U.S.-Iran Negotiations and Regional Stability

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026