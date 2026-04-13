Political Motives Behind Women's Quota Bill Spark Debate

In an assertive stance, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the party's support for the women's quota in the Lok Sabha while critiquing the government for allegedly prioritizing political gains. During a media interaction, Kharge emphasized that the government's push for the Nari Shakti bill is mired in political motivations.

Kharge acknowledged receipt of a letter from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the bill and announced an all-party meeting scheduled for April 15 to strategize the party's response. He accused the ruling party of taking credit for the bill, despite Congress having initially tabled a similar proposal.

The Indian Parliament will convene for a special session beginning April 16 to deliberate over the Amendment Bill related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a Delimitation Bill that aims at implementing a one-third reservation for women legislators. Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the bill as a historic milestone dedicated to empowering 'Nari Shakti,' describing it as vital to India's 21st-century trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)