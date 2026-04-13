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Ex-Polish Ministers Seek Asylum Amidst Political Shifts

After Hungary's election, Poland's Prime Minister hopes ex-ministers granted asylum face justice. Former Justice Minister Ziobro and Deputy Romanowski, accused of misusing victim funds, find refuge in Hungary. Despite Viktor Orban's electoral defeat by Peter Magyar, the case stirs political tensions and legal deliberations between Poland and Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:50 IST
Ex-Polish Ministers Seek Asylum Amidst Political Shifts
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, expressed hopes on Monday that two former Polish ministers granted political asylum in Hungary will return home to face justice. This follows the ousting of Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government, which granted asylum to former Polish justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro and his deputy Marcin Romanowski.

Ziobro is facing allegations of misusing funds intended for aiding crime victims, including expenditures on Pegasus spyware against political opponents. Meanwhile, Romanowski also stands accused of public fund misuse. Both deny any wrongdoing.

The shift in Hungary's political landscape, with Peter Magyar's Tisza party's victory, has intensified the spotlight on this asylum situation. Tusk, visiting South Korea, remarked on plans for their potential return. Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz also urged the ex-ministers to submit to Polish justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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