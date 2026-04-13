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Amit Shah Rallies for Change: BJP's Bold Promises for West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured West Bengal voters a transformative political shift, urging them to counter TMC's governance through ballots. He accused the state's administration of corruption and promised economic and social reforms under BJP leadership, advocating for industrial investment, anti-infiltration measures, and administrative transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birbhum | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:30 IST
Amit Shah Rallies for Change: BJP's Bold Promises for West Bengal
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged the people of West Bengal to initiate change through the ballot box, promising a radical shift if the BJP is elected. Speaking at rallies in Birbhum district and Raniganj, Shah assured voters of a stringent crackdown on corruption, citing ongoing issues attributed to the ruling TMC government.

Shah's robust rhetoric targeted alleged TMC-induced violence and economic malpractice, pledging the BJP's commitment to stringent anti-corruption measures. He underscored economic growth through the establishment of five industrial estates and vowed to implement border fencing to handle illegal immigration once in power.

In a spirited address, Shah announced the BJP's agenda for social reform including introducing the Uniform Civil Code, enhancing women's safety, and boosting financial support for various groups. He criticized Mamata Banerjee's leadership, projecting BJP as a beacon of hope for governance reform and economic revitalization in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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