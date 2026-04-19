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Modi Slams TMC for Halting Women's Reservation Bill Amid Election Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for impeding the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to offer 33% reservation for women in legislatures. At an election rally, Modi accused TMC of working against women's empowerment and predicted electoral repercussions in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bankura | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:16 IST
Modi Slams TMC for Halting Women's Reservation Bill Amid Election Rally
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an election rally at Bishnupur in Bankura district, accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of betraying women by blocking the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Parliament. The bill aimed to provide 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Modi claimed that the TMC, alongside Congress, opposed the bill, showcasing an aversion to women's empowerment. He stressed the BJP's commitment to advancing women's roles in politics, contrasting it with the TMC's alleged obstructionist tactics, which he said would lead to voter backlash in upcoming West Bengal polls.

The Prime Minister further accused TMC of politics that benefit infiltrators over legitimate women's rights and criticised their stance on religious reservations. He also alleged disrespect towards tribal communities, and promised significant support for women under BJP's potential governance in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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