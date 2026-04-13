Empowering Voices: Haryana's Campaign for Women's Reservation Act
The Haryana government launches a comprehensive campaign from April 10-20 to promote the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'. Activities include press conferences, padyatras, bike rallies, and cultural events aimed at boosting women's empowerment and awareness about the Women's Reservation Act, which reserves one-third of legislative seats for women.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to amplify women's representation, the Haryana government has embarked on a statewide campaign promoting the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'. Running from April 10 to 20, this initiative will encompass a myriad of outreach activities designed to raise awareness and encourage participation in the Women's Reservation Act.
During a meeting overseen by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, a detailed plan was unveiled featuring press conferences, town halls, and rallies. These events aim to engage women across Haryana, emphasizing the role of the act in enhancing women's legislative representation.
Dubbed a monumental step towards gender parity, the Act mandates reserving one-third of seats for women in state assemblies and the Lok Sabha. The campaign includes cultural initiatives like street plays and online campaigns, striving to ensure widespread participation and impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)