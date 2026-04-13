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Presidential Profits: The Trump Family's Expanding Business Empire

The Trump family has significantly expanded its business ventures since Donald Trump's presidency, raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest. This expansion includes overseas real estate deals, cryptocurrencies, and business with government-linked entities. Critics argue these actions blur lines between politics and personal gain, posing risks to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:28 IST
Presidential Profits: The Trump Family's Expanding Business Empire

The Trump family's business ventures have expanded dramatically under Donald Trump's presidency. This expansion, which includes overseas deals, cryptocurrencies, and partnerships with government-linked entities, has raised ethical questions about conflicts of interest.

Critics, including government ethics experts and historians, argue that these actions blur the lines between political decisions and personal profitability, posing unprecedented risks to democratic principles.

The Trump Organization has navigated contentious deals in Qatar, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia, with each project potentially influencing U.S. policy. Meanwhile, the Trump family has benefited financially, raising millions from business ventures worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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