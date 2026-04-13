Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of Dodging Democracy in Rajasthan
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of delaying local elections to avoid defeat, undermining grassroots democracy. He criticized the halt of the MGNREGA scheme and the lack of job creation, urging timely elections and effective governance for the state's progress.
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Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan of weakening grassroots democracy by delaying local body and panchayat elections. He alleged that this maneuver is driven by the BJP's fear of electoral defeat.
Pilot, addressing reporters in Tonk, described the situation as a systematic attempt to avoid democratic accountability at the grassroots level. He noted that even after court deadlines, elections remain postponed, leaving administrators unable to tackle everyday issues effectively.
He further targeted the Centre over the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), claiming it has been weakened in Rajasthan. Pilot asserted that the Congress will continue to pressure the government to hold elections and address governance shortfalls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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