Police Inspector Accused of Rape Under False Marriage Pretext in Gwalior

A police inspector has been accused of rape in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, after allegedly luring a woman on the pretext of marriage while concealing his own marital status. The case has been registered at Jhansi Road Police Station, according to local authorities.

The complaint was lodged on April 12 by the victim, who reported that she met Inspector Rupesh Sharma through social media. Over the course of their relationship, she discovered that Sharma, who had hidden the fact that he was married with children, had allegedly raped her by promising marriage.

The woman, who is 38 and runs a boutique, alleged that she began living with Sharma. Upon learning of his marital status, she approached the police, stating that she is now pregnant and that Sharma is refusing to marry her. Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)