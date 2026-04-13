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Police Inspector Accused of Rape Under False Marriage Pretext in Gwalior

In Gwalior, a police inspector has been accused of raping a woman by promising marriage while hiding his marital status. The incident emerged after the woman, now pregnant, lodged a complaint. Further investigation is ongoing, with legal action pending against the inspector stationed at the Police Training School.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:28 IST
Police Inspector Accused of Rape Under False Marriage Pretext in Gwalior
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police inspector has been accused of rape in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, after allegedly luring a woman on the pretext of marriage while concealing his own marital status. The case has been registered at Jhansi Road Police Station, according to local authorities.

The complaint was lodged on April 12 by the victim, who reported that she met Inspector Rupesh Sharma through social media. Over the course of their relationship, she discovered that Sharma, who had hidden the fact that he was married with children, had allegedly raped her by promising marriage.

The woman, who is 38 and runs a boutique, alleged that she began living with Sharma. Upon learning of his marital status, she approached the police, stating that she is now pregnant and that Sharma is refusing to marry her. Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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