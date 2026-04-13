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Militants Strike: Tragedy at Nigeria's Northeast Army Base

Islamist militants attacked a Nigerian military base near the Chad border, killing a commander and six soldiers. The attackers, linked to Boko Haram and ISWAP, have intensified assaults on military positions in the region. The insurgency has lasted 17 years, displacing millions despite military efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:27 IST
Militants Strike: Tragedy at Nigeria's Northeast Army Base
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In a significant escalation of violence, Islamist militants on motorbikes stormed an army base near Nigeria's northeastern border with Chad, killing a commander and six soldiers. The attack underscores the persistent threat posed by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province in the region.

This assault followed a series of coordinated attacks on other military positions across Borno State, highlighting the insurgents' strategy of targeting overstretched bases. These attacks pile pressure on the government and President Bola Tinubu, who has vowed to end decades of violence in the area.

Sources revealed that the base commander, who was nearing retirement, and six other soldiers were killed during the Sunday night raid in Monguno. Despite the military's determined campaigns against the 17-year insurgency, the conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and at least 2 million people displaced.

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