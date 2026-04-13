Mamata Banerjee Claims to Stand Alone Against NDA Forces

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared herself as a lone warrior standing against the formidable coalition of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising 19 states and the central government. Addressing a rally at Suri in Birbhum district, Banerjee voiced confidence in the Trinamool Congress securing over 226 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

Banerjee accused the BJP of manipulating voter dynamics by allegedly distributing money and using Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program to influence young minds. She condemned PM Modi's nationwide candidacy claims and questioned his commitment, admonishing him to focus on Delhi rather than West Bengal. Her speech was laced with cautions against BJP's monetary inducements, arguing they could lead to future legal troubles.

Refuting allegations and challenging opposition promises, Banerjee reasserted her party's vision of governance through policies of love, as opposed to oppressive 'bulldozer' strategies. The TMC chief rallied support around her, urging voters to view her as their true candidate across all constituencies, and lambasted BJP for alleged corruption during their 'charge sheet' campaign.