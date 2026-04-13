TMC Criticizes Government's Delimitation Agenda Under Women's Reservation Bill

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the government of applying women's reservation as a pretext to advance its delimitation agenda. According to TMC, this move risks altering India's political landscape based on outdated Census data, emphasizing the party's call for a comprehensive discourse on the issue.

Emphasizing their prolonged support for women's reservation, TMC Leader Derek O'Brien highlighted the party's consistent advocacy through fielding a significant proportion of women candidates. He and other TMC officials insist that any legislative changes should not bypass proper parliamentary processes or appear rushed to suit political calendars.

TMC's concerns extend to the perceived motivations behind the government's draft bills, suggesting a link between delimitation and potential electoral advantages. The party calls for transparent criteria in redrawing constituencies and executing the reservation framework within the existing legislative seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)