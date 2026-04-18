Modi Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill Defeat in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress and its allies, accusing them of misleading the public about the Delimitation Bill. Speaking after the Women's Reservation Bill failed in Parliament, he alleged that Congress perpetuates 'divide and rule' tactics, a legacy inherited from British colonial rule.

In a national address, Modi asserted that the opposition spread falsehoods, suggesting the Bill would disadvantage certain states. He clarified that the planned seat increase was equal for all, and accused Congress of opposing women's empowerment through misinformation and historical obstructionism.

Modi further alleged that Congress and other parties resisted the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment out of fear of losing control, as women's empowerment posed a threat to dynastic politics. He warned that such actions would not go unpunished, as Indian women were keenly observing these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)