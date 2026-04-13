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Modi Targets DMK; Advocates for Change in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for systemic corruption, promising change under BJP-NDA leadership. Highlighting past misgovernance, Modi emphasized the NDA's development initiatives and pressed BJP workers to expose DMK's shortcomings, while advocating for women's safety and direct benefits to farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:57 IST
Modi Targets DMK; Advocates for Change in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a stinging criticism against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of embedding corruption within the state's governance framework. Speaking to BJP booth-level workers under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' initiative, Modi articulated his belief that the people of Tamil Nadu are increasingly looking to the BJP-NDA for transformative change.

He accused the DMK of systemic irregularities, with ministers entangled in corruption cases, and contrasted this with the NDA's development strides, including major projects in transport infrastructure and healthcare. Modi cited doubled medical seats and the direct transfer of funds to farmers as evidence of effective governance.

The Prime Minister urged BJP workers to spotlight the alleged misgovernance by the DMK and mobilize support by concentrating on small, targeted engagements. He particularly emphasized the need for transparency in governance and assured that an NDA-led government would ensure comprehensive benefits reach all eligible citizens, notably addressing women's safety issues and expanding outreach to various voter demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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