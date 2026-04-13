Landslide Victory: Magyar's Bold Step for Unbiased Media
Peter Magyar, who led the Tisza party to a decisive victory in Hungary's elections, has declared that public state media news broadcasts will be suspended until unbiased coverage can be guaranteed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:38 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
In an unexpected announcement, Peter Magyar, the newly elected leader of Hungary, declared on Monday that his government will halt the news broadcast from public state media.
This measure will remain in place until it can ensure impartial news coverage, following Magyar's Tisza party's sweeping success in Sunday's elections.
Magyar's declaration has sparked discussions on media bias and the steps necessary for achieving fair reporting in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)