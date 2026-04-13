Budapest Celebrates Historic Election Victory: A New Dawn for Hungary's Democracy

In an electrifying atmosphere, Budapest erupted in celebrations following the opposition Tisza party's historic election win, signaling the end of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year tenure. This pivotal election saw an unprecedented voter turnout, reflecting Hungarians' desire for a European-aligned democracy.

The iconic Chain Bridge shone in national colors as tens of thousands gathered along the Danube. Waving Hungarian and European Union flags, revelers toasted to a brighter future, echoing sentiments of hope and change. 'It feels amazing,' exclaimed Szilvia, a Tisza supporter, as leaders addressed jubilant crowds.

Chants of 'it's over' echoed through Budapest's metro as supporters celebrated near the parliament building. Many expressed optimism for leadership that includes all Hungarians. With Fidesz's declining popularity among younger voters, traffic halted as patriotic crowds filled the city's streets, embracing a new democratic path.