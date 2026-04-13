Stalin Accuses BJP of Secretive Moves

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has voiced serious allegations against the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of secretly plotting to bring about delimitation and amend women's reservation policies. Addressing a rally, Stalin claimed these moves are part of a larger conspiracy, intended to distract from pressing issues like the LPG shortage during state elections.

Stalin underscored the gravity of the proposal, terming it a significant constitutional amendment. His criticism was directed at the Union government for its opaque approach, noting the absence of clear explanations or responses to queries surrounding the matter.

With state elections underway, Stalin suggested that the central government's actions are a calculated effort to divert public attention, pointing out the urgency with which they are proceeding with these potential legislative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)