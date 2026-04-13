DMK Alliance Seeks Church Support: A Secular Stand

A delegation from the DMK-led alliance aimed at the upcoming April 23 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu has reached out to ecclesiastical leaders, meeting with the Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, George Antonysamy, on Monday.

The gathering is recognized as a movement towards garnering support from the Roman Catholic community, consistent with the Dravidian movement's traditional secular stance.

Among key points discussed was the vital role of protecting constitutional values of secularism and social justice while underscoring the significance of resisting majoritarian forces that threaten minority rights and Tamil Nadu's state autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)