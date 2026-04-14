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Diplomatic Dialogues Amid West Asia Tensions

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held discussions with Kuwaiti and Singaporean counterparts about the West Asia crisis, focusing on regional stability and the Indian community's safety. This follows the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports to stop movement in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global trade route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:14 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues Amid West Asia Tensions
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in crucial dialogues with his counterparts from Kuwait and Singapore regarding the escalating crisis in West Asia. This conversation was a part of India's diplomatic efforts to understand and respond to the regional turmoil.

In his discussion with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of the Indian community's safety in the Gulf region amid the ongoing crisis. Social media updates from Jaishankar highlighted the constructive nature of these talks.

The exchanges with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also focused on the West Asian conflict, emphasizing global ramifications. The context of these talks gains significance as the U.S. enforced a blockade of Iranian ports along the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal maritime passage for global oil and LNG trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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