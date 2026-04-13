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Youth Driving Force: Shaping India's Future through Innovation

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the essential role of youth in shaping India's future during the MY Bharat Budget Quest 2026. He urged young people to engage in policy discussions and innovation to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Upcoming initiatives will further involve youth nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:17 IST
Youth Driving Force: Shaping India's Future through Innovation
Mansukh Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called on the youth to be actively involved in policy discussions and innovation-focused development. Speaking at the conclusion of MY Bharat Budget Quest 2026, Mandaviya highlighted the importance of young people in the journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047, urging them to contribute ideas aligned with the Union Budget priorities.

The two-day program, part of a nationwide initiative that included participation from all eight North Eastern states, was held at U Soso Tham Auditorium. Mandaviya also announced future events such as the Viksit Bharat Young Leader Dialogue, which will incorporate state-level competitions.

These competitions aim to identify talented individuals who will have the opportunity to meet with chief ministers and governors. The event, attended by Meghalaya's Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, saw over 15,000 youths participating nationwide in discussions tied to the Union Budget 2026.

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