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Brazil's Former Intelligence Chief Detained by ICE: A Plot Unravels

Former Brazilian intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem has been detained by ICE in the U.S. following his conviction for plotting a coup with ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. Sentenced to over 16 years in Brazil, Ramagem fled to the U.S. while maintaining his innocence. The case is tied to larger political tensions involving the U.S. and Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:31 IST
Brazil's Former Intelligence Chief Detained by ICE: A Plot Unravels

Former Brazilian intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to an agency report on Monday. His arrest follows a conviction in Brazil for plotting a coup with ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

Ramagem, a former inspector with Brazil's Federal Police, was sentenced to over 16 years in prison for his involvement in a plan to overturn leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 2022 election victory over Bolsonaro. Despite his conviction, Ramagem has consistently maintained his innocence.

The case has stirred international tensions. Former U.S. President Donald Trump initially criticized the case to justify imposing tariffs on Brazilian imports, though many were later lifted. Ramagem, as head of Brazil's intelligence agency in 2019, faced accusations of investigating Bolsonaro's critics and discrediting Brazil's electoral system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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