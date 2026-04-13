Diplomatic Bridges: The Next Chapter in Iran-US Talks

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, confirmed on Monday that a new round of Iran-US negotiations is on the horizon. These revelations followed the recent Islamabad meetings, which made headlines for being the first high-level talks since 1979.

Despite the inability to formalize a peace agreement, Asif emphasized a collective satisfaction from the discussions, highlighting the positive progression without negative incidents. 'Only positive progress has been observed,' Asif noted, signaling a hopeful trajectory for diplomatic efforts.

The meetings collapsed with Iran rejecting US terms, despite President Trump blaming Iran's nuclear ambitions for the failure. The talks, catalyzed by Pakistan's diplomatic initiative after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's appeal, temporarily halted hostilities since the conflict erupted on February 28.