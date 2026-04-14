Oil Prices Set to Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Traffic Resumption
Oil prices are poised to reach their peak in the coming weeks as ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz resumes. Energy Secretary Chris Wright indicates that prices will continue to rise until significant movement through the strait occurs, impacting global markets and political scenarios.
Oil prices are anticipated to reach their highest point in the upcoming weeks as ship traffic resumes through the Strait of Hormuz, according to U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
Speaking at the Semafor World Economy Forum in Washington, Wright explained that oil prices would likely continue on an upward trajectory until 'meaningful' shipments pass through the critical shipping lane. This statement contrasts with his earlier predictions of price stabilization.
U.S. President Donald Trump has also weighed in, suggesting that oil and gasoline prices may remain elevated until November's midterm elections, acknowledging the political reverberations following recent military actions against Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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