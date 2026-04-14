Trump Teases Second Round of Iran Talks Amid Strategic Blockade
President Trump suggested a second round of talks with Iran could take place in Islamabad soon, crediting Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. US Central Command has enforced a blockade on Iranian ports, spurring potential negotiations despite previous failed talks over Iran's nuclear enrichment rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of a second round of discussions with Iran, slated to occur in Islamabad, according to a US media report released on Tuesday.
The US leader attributed this potential development to the effectiveness of Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, commending his efforts.
Further supporting the negotiations, US Central Command has enforced a blockade on Iranian ports, a significant move as Washington and Tehran previously failed to reach consensus on nuclear enrichment issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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