Left Menu

Trump Teases Second Round of Iran Talks Amid Strategic Blockade

President Trump suggested a second round of talks with Iran could take place in Islamabad soon, crediting Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. US Central Command has enforced a blockade on Iranian ports, spurring potential negotiations despite previous failed talks over Iran's nuclear enrichment rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:16 IST
Trump Teases Second Round of Iran Talks Amid Strategic Blockade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of a second round of discussions with Iran, slated to occur in Islamabad, according to a US media report released on Tuesday.

The US leader attributed this potential development to the effectiveness of Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, commending his efforts.

Further supporting the negotiations, US Central Command has enforced a blockade on Iranian ports, a significant move as Washington and Tehran previously failed to reach consensus on nuclear enrichment issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in Indian Premier ...

 Global
2
Historic Talks Amid Tensions: US Brokers Dialogues Between Lebanon and Israel

Historic Talks Amid Tensions: US Brokers Dialogues Between Lebanon and Israe...

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders, Securing Back-to-Back Wins

Chennai Super Kings Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders, Securing Back-to-Bac...

 India
4
KKR’s Struggle with the Bat: Underdogs Fight for 160 Against Rivals

KKR’s Struggle with the Bat: Underdogs Fight for 160 Against Rivals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026