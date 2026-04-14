Trump Teases Second Round of Iran Talks Amid Strategic Blockade

President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of a second round of discussions with Iran, slated to occur in Islamabad, according to a US media report released on Tuesday.

The US leader attributed this potential development to the effectiveness of Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, commending his efforts.

Further supporting the negotiations, US Central Command has enforced a blockade on Iranian ports, a significant move as Washington and Tehran previously failed to reach consensus on nuclear enrichment issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)