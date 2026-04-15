Lawmaker Defections Strain Ireland's Coalition amid Fuel Crisis

In a significant political development, two lawmakers withdrew their backing from Ireland's government, reducing the coalition's majority to just five seats.

The move follows public demonstrations over rising fuel costs, which have put considerable pressure on the coalition led by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, despite winning a confidence vote 92-78.

In response, the government unveiled a 505 million euro financial package to mitigate the fuel crisis's impact, yet concerns about its sufficiency persist, as further public discontent looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)