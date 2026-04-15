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Lawmaker Defections Strain Ireland's Coalition amid Fuel Crisis

Two lawmakers withdrew their support from the Irish government over its response to protests against high fuel prices, reducing the coalition's majority. While the government survived a confidence vote, the defections hinted at cracks within the coalition. The government announced financial measures to ease tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:17 IST
Lawmaker Defections Strain Ireland's Coalition amid Fuel Crisis
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In a significant political development, two lawmakers withdrew their backing from Ireland's government, reducing the coalition's majority to just five seats.

The move follows public demonstrations over rising fuel costs, which have put considerable pressure on the coalition led by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, despite winning a confidence vote 92-78.

In response, the government unveiled a 505 million euro financial package to mitigate the fuel crisis's impact, yet concerns about its sufficiency persist, as further public discontent looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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